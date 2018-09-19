Eli Roth's kids movie 'The House With a Clock in Its Walls' is poised to top the U.S. box office

The new film, based on a 1973 book about a young boy who goes to live with his mysterious uncle in a mansion with supernatural secrets, is expected to open with $18 million to $25 million in the U.S. and Canada on Friday through Sunday, according to people who have reviewed prerelease audience surveys. Universal Pictures, which is distributing the picture, has projected an opening of roughly $15 million. The movie, which has a PG rating, cost more than $40 million to make, according to people close to the production.