'Halloween' expected to sink 'Hunter Killer' at the box office this weekend

The picture has weathered a long voyage to the multiplex. It was originally supposed to be released by Relativity Media, which plunged into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2015 after a string of flops. Santa Monica-based Lionsgate picked up the North American distribution rights to the film in March. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and Millennium Films, which produced the movie, has not revealed what the movie cost to make. The companies are betting the film will perform similarly to 2016’s Jason Statham action flick “Mechanic: Resurrection,” another film that Lionsgate released domestically for Millennium.