'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is expected to open big at the box office, but won't match its predecessor

“Fallen Kingdom,” which cost more than $170 million to produce, was directed by Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona, known for “The Impossible” and small horror film “The Orphanage.” In the new movie, the Isla Nublar park has been abandoned, and humans are divided over whether to save the revived prehistoric creatures from a volcano-induced extinction. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles, while Jeff Goldblum returns to the franchise as Ian Malcolm.