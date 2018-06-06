Warner Bros.' 'Ocean's 8' is expected to unseat 'Solo' at the box office this weekend

“Hereditary,” which features Toni Collette as a mother of two whose life spins terrifyingly out of control after the death of her own mom, boasts a 93% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes and made a splash at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Its opening is expected to be similar to A24’s artsy 2016 horror movie “The Witch,” which opened with nearly $9 million and ended up with $25 million from North America.