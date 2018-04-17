Battle to bring 'To Kill a Mockingbird' to Broadway continues

Apr. 17, 2018, 11:02 a.m.
The contentious legal fight over a planned Broadway adaptation of
In life, every day is a gift. And on late-night television, some days are more generous than others.
Monday proved to be a particularly benevolent to the late-night jet set, with the reveal that the unnamed third client of Trump’s embattled lawyer Michael Cohen was none other than Fox News host Sean Hannity.
For his part, Hannity did admit that he had spoken to Cohen about legal matters, but denied being a client, as he never received an invoice, paid legal fees or retained Cohen.
Women don't flourish in the system as it stands, but as long as they are valued and increasingly sought out, you're gonna see a lot of different methods and paths. I hope so. God, I hope so.
It’s not quite game over.
Disgraced retro video gamer Billy Mitchell says he has proof he followed the rules for his record-setting high scores for “Donkey Kong” and other classic games.
Last week Mitchell was stripped of his accolades when Twin Galaxies, the official record keeper of classic arcade game scores, determined Mitchell’s high scores were invalid. According to the organization’s guidelines, only scores produced on “original unmodified ‘Donkey Kong’ arcade hardware” can qualify for standing on official competitive leaderboards.
It's not fake news. Khloe Kardashian has named her newborn daughter True Thompson.
With cousins named North, Saint, Chicago, Reign and Stormi — are you really that surprised?
Kardashian revealed the name on her website and on social media Monday. The accompanying photo featured a festive room filled with pink balloons and flowers.
When Eva Longoria came to Hollywood two decades ago and landed a part as an extra in Ricky Martin’s “Shake Your Bon Bon” music video, she thought she had finally made it.
She was wrong. Nobody saw her then — not even Martin.
It wasn’t until Monday, when the “Desperate Housewives” alum and multi-hyphenate got the 2,634th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, that she knew she’d indeed arrived.
Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar has won the Pulitzer Prize for music for his album “Damn.” It is the first time work outside of the classical and jazz genres has been recognized in that category.
In the Monday announcement, the Pulitzer board described the album as a “virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African American life.”
“Damn,” released on April 14, 2017, is Lamar’s fourth studio albumIn January “Damn” won the Grammy for best rap album and was among the nominees for album of the year.
Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella have tapped out of their six-year relationship just weeks before their wedding.
The couple announced their decision to “separate as a couple” on Sunday, confirming reports that they had ended their engagement.
“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” said the statement posted on the Bella twins’ account. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”
Former FBI director James Comey was no match for country music on Sunday evening — ABC saw strong ratings with the airing of Comey’s revelatory interview but didn’t win the night, according to data from Nielsen.
Comey’s interview on a special edition of “20/20” scored 9.8 million viewers, finishing behind the second hour (10 p.m.) of the Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS. The ceremony drew 11.5 million viewers.
Anchor George Stephanopoulos’ highly touted sit-down with the deposed FBI director — during which Comey called President Trump a habitual liar, likened him to a mob boss and said he thinks it’s possible that Trump is compromised by Russian intelligence — came in well under the 22 million who watched adult film star Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview on March 25.
John Oliver is the superfan who placed the now-notorious high bid on Russell Crowe’s “Cinderella Man” jockstrap.
He also bought a bunch of other “pointless Russell Crowe memorabilia” from the actor’s bizarre “Art of Divorce” auction a few weeks ago — and he’s offering it to a Blockbuster Video store.
In the final segment of Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” after talking about President Trump, corporate taxes and MSNBC host Ari Melber’s penchant for hip-hop lyrics, Oliver turned his attention to that store, one of Alaska’s most endangered resources.