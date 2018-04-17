Battle to bring 'To Kill a Mockingbird' to Broadway continues

Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella have tapped out of their six-year relationship just weeks before their wedding.

The couple announced their decision to “separate as a couple” on Sunday, confirming reports that they had ended their engagement.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” said the statement posted on the Bella twins’ account. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”