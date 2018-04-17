Show 'em what you've got, kids. Open call for the summer Hollywood Bowl production of 'Annie'

Apr. 17, 2018, 6:00 a.m.
The sun could come out tomorrow for a Los Angeles County child now that director Michael Arden has announced that he’s taking video submissions for potential cast members in a
Apr. 16, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
It’s not quite game over.
Disgraced retro video gamer Billy Mitchell says he has proof he followed the rules for his record-setting high scores for “Donkey Kong” and other classic games.
Last week Mitchell was stripped of his accolades when Twin Galaxies, the official record keeper of classic arcade game scores, determined Mitchell’s high scores were invalid. According to the organization’s guidelines, only scores produced on “original unmodified ‘Donkey Kong’ arcade hardware” can qualify for standing on official competitive leaderboards.
Apr. 16, 2018, 3:02 p.m.
- Celebrity
It's not fake news. Khloe Kardashian has named her newborn daughter True Thompson.
With cousins named North, Saint, Chicago, Reign and Stormi — are you really that surprised?
Kardashian revealed the name on her website and on social media Monday. The accompanying photo featured a festive room filled with pink balloons and flowers.
Apr. 16, 2018, 2:41 p.m.
- Movies
- Celebrity
When Eva Longoria came to Hollywood two decades ago and landed a part as an extra in Ricky Martin’s “Shake Your Bon Bon” music video, she thought she had finally made it.
She was wrong. Nobody saw her then — not even Martin.
It wasn’t until Monday, when the “Desperate Housewives” alum and multi-hyphenate got the 2,634th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, that she knew she’d indeed arrived.
Apr. 16, 2018, 12:22 p.m.
- Music
- Awards
Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar has won the Pulitzer Prize for music for his album “Damn.” It is the first time work outside of the classical and jazz genres has been recognized in that category.
In the Monday announcement, the Pulitzer board described the album as a “virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African American life.”
“Damn,” released on April 14, 2017, is Lamar’s fourth studio albumIn January “Damn” won the Grammy for best rap album and was among the nominees for album of the year.
Apr. 16, 2018, 10:55 a.m.
- Celebrity
Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella have tapped out of their six-year relationship just weeks before their wedding.
The couple announced their decision to “separate as a couple” on Sunday, confirming reports that they had ended their engagement.
“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” said the statement posted on the Bella twins’ account. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”
Apr. 16, 2018, 10:16 a.m.
- TV
Former FBI director James Comey was no match for country music on Sunday evening — ABC saw strong ratings with the airing of Comey’s revelatory interview but didn’t win the night, according to data from Nielsen.
Comey’s interview on a special edition of “20/20” scored 9.8 million viewers, finishing behind the second hour (10 p.m.) of the Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS. The ceremony drew 11.5 million viewers.
Anchor George Stephanopoulos’ highly touted sit-down with the deposed FBI director — during which Comey called President Trump a habitual liar, likened him to a mob boss and said he thinks it’s possible that Trump is compromised by Russian intelligence — came in well under the 22 million who watched adult film star Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview on March 25.
Apr. 16, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
- Late-night
John Oliver is the superfan who placed the now-notorious high bid on Russell Crowe’s “Cinderella Man” jockstrap.
He also bought a bunch of other “pointless Russell Crowe memorabilia” from the actor’s bizarre “Art of Divorce” auction a few weeks ago — and he’s offering it to a Blockbuster Video store.
In the final segment of Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” after talking about President Trump, corporate taxes and MSNBC host Ari Melber’s penchant for hip-hop lyrics, Oliver turned his attention to that store, one of Alaska’s most endangered resources.
Apr. 16, 2018, 9:02 a.m.
- Celebrity
“Fuller House” star John Stamos and wife Caitin McHugh have welcomed a baby son.
“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,” said the actor, 54, on social media, where he posted a photo of the newborn late Sunday night.
The little boy is named Billy, Stamos said, “after my father.” He included the hashtags #NotJustanUncleAnymore and #Overjoyed.
Apr. 16, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
- Celebrity
Marvel comics icon Stan Lee has filed a lawsuit against former manager Jerardo Olivarez, alleging fraud, financial abuse of an elder, conversion and misappropriation of his name and likeness.
In a complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, Olivarez is accused of being one of many “unscrupulous businessmen, sycophants and opportunists” who sought to take advantage of Lee following the July death of his wife, Joan.
The lawsuit alleges that Olivarez — a former business associate of Lee’s daughter Joan “J.C.” Lee — manipulated Lee into ousting his “banker of 26 years” and his longtime lawyer, signing power of attorney over to Olivarez, loaning $300,000 to a fake nonprofit and buying an $850,000 West Hollywood condo. Olivarez is also accused in the lawsuit of taking nearly $1.4 million from Lee’s accounts “through a series of complicated wire-transfers all initiated” by him and orchestrating a scheme to steal Lee’s blood for use as a “merchandising item.”