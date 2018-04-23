Britain's Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to boy

Apr. 23, 2018, 7:35 a.m.
The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday, her third child with husband
Apr. 23, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
I don’t want to be a victim of the system — you know, an actor waiting for a phone call from his agent. I want to generate my own opportunities.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The key to Patel's success? The magnetic Dev factor
Apr. 22, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
I'm just looking always for characters that change, because I want to get better, as an actor and as a person.
Apr. 21, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
I think people were surprised that such an unusual character [Hedwig, of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch’] was someone they could relate to. Now that trans and queer issues are not so alien, I think she's even more relatable.
Apr. 20, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Now, psychologically, instead of trying to act in films that reflect my interests, I was acting in films to make money to continue putting into my own films. That made much more sense than what I had been doing.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Unusual suspect
Apr. 20, 2018, 11:56 a.m.
- Music
Almost a year after the deadly bombing at the U.K’s Manchester Arena, where she had just finished a concert, Ariana Grande has released a new song, “No Tears Left to Cry,” her first since the attack.
“Ain't got no tears in my body / I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it,” she sings in the hypnotic accompanying video, which came out overnight.
“[T]hank you from the bottom of my heart,” Grande said Friday on Twitter. “i have no idea where to start or what to say. i’m so unimaginably grateful for your love, warmth and kindness. i hope this song brings you light and comfort but also makes you wanna dance and live ya best life! i am so excited for this new chapter with you all. thank you for this beautiful start.”
Apr. 20, 2018, 10:58 a.m.
- Arts
- Celebrity
Well, hello Bette!
Bette Midler will reprise her Tony-winning role as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the current Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly!” starting in July and keep the role through the end of the show’s run.
Broadway veteran Bernadette Peters, who has been playing the titular role since Jan. 20, will take her final bow July 15.
Apr. 20, 2018, 10:11 a.m.
- Celebrity
Natalie Portman has opted not to travel to Israel to accept the Genesis Prize, the awarding foundation announced Thursday.
The Genesis Prize Foundation said it was informed by a representative of the “Annihilation” actress that she would no longer be attending the ceremony.
“Recent events in Israel have been extremely distressing to her and she does not feel comfortable participating in any public events in Israel,” Portman’s representative told the foundation, and the actress “cannot in good conscience move forward with the ceremony.”
Apr. 20, 2018, 8:35 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
As “Mean Girls” hits Broadway, writer Tina Fey stopped by “The Tonight Show” to spend time with her old friend Jimmy Fallon.
The former cohosts of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live” weren’t content to keep to themselves, however. Fallon had arranged one of his classic “celebrity surprise” set-ups so that Fey could meet some of her super-fans.
“30 Rock taught us how to write jokes,” a female writing duo said, addressing a “Mean Girls” poster as Fey hid nearby. “And also it taught us that we could maybe one day be in a scene with James Marsden.”
Apr. 20, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
- Celebrity
Rachel Weisz had a secret, but it’s a secret no more: She’s pregnant.
“I’ll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy,” the 48-year-old actress said, referring to her actor husband, Daniel Craig, as she talked to the New York Times.
As far as gender goes, the Oscar winner was more circumspect, saying only that they’re expecting “a little human.”