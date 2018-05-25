'We got you, Harvey Weinstein': Hollywood celebrates disgraced film mogul's arrest and surrender

May. 25, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
It’s been more than seven months since the floodgates of accusations opened up against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, with more than 80 women in the film industry accusing him of sexual misconduct to varying degrees.
On Friday, Weinstein turned himself in to the New York Police Department and was charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct.
"Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in nonconsensual sexual acts," his attorneys Blair Berk and Benjamin Brafman said in an earlier statement to The Times.
May. 25, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
- Movies
Daniel Craig’s license to kill has officially been renewed: He will indeed reprise his role as British super-spy James Bond in 2019, it was announced early Friday, confirming reports that began swirling last summer.
It will be Craig’s fifth — and likely final — outing as the MI-6 agent and the first for Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle, who’s been set to helm the 25th film in the 007 franchise, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement on Friday.
Incidentally, the “Slumdog Millionaire” maestro previously directed Craig as Bond during the opening ceremony for the 2012 London Olympics.
May. 25, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I don't much like that notion of role model — one can't set oneself up as that. But people do write to me and thank me for being out and say it helped them in their particular situation.
May. 24, 2018, 7:05 p.m.
- Movies
Everyone’s favorite bounty hunter may be headed back to the big screen.
James Mangold has reportedly been tapped to write and direct a standalone “Star Wars” movie about Boba Fett. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Fett film is just one of many movies Lucasfilm is developing on familiar characters.
The report also mentions an Obi-Wan Kenobi film that Stephen Daldry is reportedly in negotiations to direct.
May. 24, 2018, 10:53 a.m.
- Movies
- Celebrity
Morgan Freeman has been accused of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment by eight women who alleged a pattern of misconduct that occurred on movie sets, during film promotions and at his production company, Revelations Entertainment.
Production assistants, reporters, former employees and others spoke with CNN, though only one went on the record with her name, for a report published Thursday.
Eight witnesses to the alleged events also spoke with the network. Most everyone said they didn’t want to be identified because they didn’t want to risk their jobs or lose access to other celebrities.
May. 24, 2018, 10:17 a.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
“Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”
It appears that Tolstoy’s words are as true as ever, even when referring to the fictional Bluth tribe from Netflix’s “Arrested Development.”
On Thursday, Jason Bateman (who portrays Michael Bluth) used Twitter to apologize to costar Jessica Walter (Lucille Bluth) after a New York Times interview in which the actor defended verbally abusive outbursts by castmate Jeffrey Tambor (George Bluth Sr.).
May. 24, 2018, 9:53 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Will Smith is back in the studio just in time to kick off summer with an upbeat single.
The Grammy-winning Philly rapper-turned-movie star debuted “To the Clique” on Wednesday, ending his 13-year musical drought with a “warmup” song that references previous hits and name-checks everyone from Halle Berry to Barack Obama.
“At my peak, I was doing a television show, a movie and an album every year. Churning out that kind of creativity … what happens is you get to a point where you get empty,” the 49-year-old explained in the behind-the-scenes music video.
May. 24, 2018, 8:58 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
David Letterman stopped by “Late Night” last night, and things got weird.
The former king of late night, replete with bushy retirement beard, was as eccentric as ever during his Wednesday appearance on his former NBC show and came bearing gags — and a gift.
“I’ve got something for you, buddy,” he told Meyers, before asking the audience if any of them had ever had Lyme disease.
May. 24, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
‘Buffy [the Vampire Slayer]’ fans know my name and are really sincere and articulate in how they talk about the show. You can feel the work has touched them in some way or that my character has helped them in their life. You walk away from a fan experience like that and just feel so proud to have been a part of something that could have been such a part of people’s lives.
May. 23, 2018, 4:14 p.m.
- Celebrity
Moses Farrow is speaking out in defense of father Woody Allen — and accusing his mother, Mia Farrow, of physical and mental abuse against him and his siblings.
The 40-year-old’s blog post, published Wednesday, further complicates a story that was initially fueled by Dylan Farrow’s accusation of sexual assault against the director in 2014.
“I’m sure my mother had good intentions in adopting children with disabilities from the direst of circumstances, but the reality inside our walls was very different,” wrote Moses, one of 11 biological and adopted children who called Mia Farrow their mom.