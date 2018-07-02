Famed “Cats” and “Phantom of the Opera” choreographer Gillian Lynne, who both inspired and worked closely with theater impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber, has died. She was 92.
The English ballerina died Sunday at Princess Grace Hospital in London, according to her husband, Peter Land, who confirmed her death on Twitter on Sunday night.
Land, her husband of 40 years, wrote that Lynn “leaves behind a huge legacy and is adored by many.” He did not share the cause of death.
“The Theory of Everything” actress Felicity Jones secretly married director Charles Guard on Saturday, Jones’ rep told the Los Angeles Times.
The ceremony was held at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, in England, according to sources at Us Weekly.
Tom Hanks and Eddie Redmayne were reported as among the guests celebrating with the newlyweds.
It has been a full two weeks since the last relationship revelation between professional wrestlers Nikki Bella and John Cena, so their love story was due for a new and completely confounding update.
On Sunday, Bella posted a video to the YouTube channel she shares with twin sister and “Total Bellas” co-star Brie, providing fans with the latest in her narratively unsatisfying romantic saga.
“Right now, we’re just friends,” Bella said, clarifying her relationship status. “We are both working on each other, and trying to work on us. We talk every day. He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the most amazing people I have ever met. He has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the past few months. And I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had, but I didn’t realize how strong I had it.”
“The Big Bang Theory’s” Kaley Cuoco tied the knot with professional equestrian Karl Cook on Saturday. The newlyweds celebrated with family and friends at a San Diego ranch.
“Good morning honey, I love you, and I’m sorry,” Cook wrote to Cuoco on Instagram. “I am still processing the greatest night of my life marrying the love of my life!
Cook, 27 popped the question to Cuoco, 32, in November after two years of dating.
Comedian Andy Dick has been charged with sexual battery on allegations that he groped a woman in April.
The Los Angeles city attorney filed two misdemeanor charges against the actor and is seeking an arrest warrant for him, The Times has confirmed.
The charges, filed on June 27, include misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery stemming from an incident dated April 5.
Given the perceived damage to his reputation that Drake suffered in recent weeks — thanks in large part to a beef with Pusha-T in which the latter accused the former of having secretly fathered a child — the Canadian singer and rapper had no choice but to go big on his new double album, “Scorpion,” which came out Friday.
But if its formal grandiosity comes as no surprise, the 25-track project still has plenty of moments that will likely succeed in raising eyebrows. Here are five:
1. Few doubted that Drake would address his battle with Pusha-T. By doing it right from the get-go, though — as he does in the album’s opener, “Survival” — the rapper is trying to project a fearlessness regarding his position as hip-hop’s biggest star.
Greta Gerwig will be following up the critical and commercial success of “Lady Bird,” which saw her become only the fifth woman ever nominated for the best-director Oscar, with an adaptation of the beloved “Little Women.”
First reported by Variety on Friday, The Times confirmed that Gerwig will be taking on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel about the lives of four sisters and their mother for Columbia Pictures.
A source close to the production also confirmed the impressive roster of actors circling the project, with Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh all in talks to join.