Blake Shelton took a fall on stage in the middle of a show Sunday while performing alongside Pitbull for the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.

Later, he went to Twitter to see if anyone had video of the embarrassing drunken moment.

“Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night!! Please!! I have to see it!!!” Shelton tweeted Sunday, calling out Pendleton, Ore., where the concert was held. “And yes I had been drinking. A lot..”