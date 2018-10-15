The “Aladdin” teaser, released Thursday, does quite a bit of scene-setting in Agrabah to the tune of the 1992 animated film’s “Arabian Nights” and “Friend Like Me” before offering a glimpse of Aladdin, who is played by Mena Massoud of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

Alas, there’s nary a whiff of Will Smith’s blue Genie or any of the other beloved characters despite Smith’s tease earlier this week. Instead, the trailer flies on the wings of the parrot Iago — or what appears to be him — through the arid desert before landing in front of the mysterious Cave of Wonders, filled with mountains of treasure and the sought-after magic lamp.