Veteran producer Jim Bell, currently the executive in charge of Olympics coverage for NBC, will take on the top producing role at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the network announced Wednesday.
Bell will have the title of executive in charge for the late-night franchise, which has been running behind CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in the ratings in the last year.
Bell, 51, has been president of production and programming for NBC Olympics since January 2017, a role that has put him in charge of all of the network’s editorial content related to the Olympic Games. Before rejoining NBC Sports in 2012, he spent seven years as executive producer of NBC’s early morning news franchise “Today.”
Megyn Kelly has been fearless in using her daily NBC morning program to call out her employer over its handling of sexual harassment allegations of fired “Today” co-anchor Matt Lauer.
As Laurie Strode in “Halloween,” Jamie Lee Curtis found the will to beat back the boogeyman, but in reality, Curtis faced an even tougher foe.
“I was ahead of the curve of the opiate epidemic,” she said in a recent interview with People. “I had a 10-year run, stealing, conniving. No one knew. No one.”
The 59-year-old actress opened up to the magazine about her history of opioid addiction, which began after a minor plastic surgery procedure on her eyes in 1989.
A Canadian rapper died while performing a stunt that involved rapping while walking on the wing of a plane.
British Columbia’s Coroners Service said that 34-year-old Jon James McMurray died Saturday while working with a team making videos of airplane stunts and parachuting.
McMurray’s manager, Ryan Desrochers, said the rapper had trained “intensively” for the stunt but as he moved farther out onto a wing of the small Cessna, the plane went into a downward spiral. He said McMurray held on to the wing too long and that by the time he let go he didn’t have time to open his parachute.
Nicki Minaj is being sued by Tracy Chapman, who says the rapper sampled one of her songs without permission.
Chapman filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in federal court in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning singer says Minaj's unreleased track "Sorry" incorporates the lyrics and vocal melody from her 1988 single "Baby Can I Hold You."
The lawsuit states the "Fast Car" singer repeatedly denied multiple requests to sample her song for Minaj's fourth album, "Queen."
The really gratifying and important work comes from those who write and direct and are able to employ their vision in something.
Apple continues to pad the roster for its new streaming drama about morning television, adding the Oscar-nominated Steve Carell to a cast led by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.
Centered around the goings on at a TV morning show, the as-yet-untitled series will feature “Daily Show” alumni Carell as a TV anchor struggling to stay relevant in a rapidly changing media landscape. Witherspoon and Aniston will also star in the show as part of the fictionalized morning show’s orbit. The duo are also both executive producers on the project.
The series is scheduled to begin production in Los Angeles next week with Kerry Ehrin of “Bates Motel” and “Friday Night Lights” as showrunner. The show is part of Apple’s continued investment to join an already crowded streaming TV market and complete against Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. In addition to recent Emmy winner (and “Late Late Show” spinoff) “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” and “Planet of the Apps,” Apple’s upcoming series include the Octavia Spencer-led “Are You Sleeping?” and an “Amazing Stories” reboot.
Just hours after issuing a hot take on “Megyn Kelly Today,” arguing that blackface on Halloween wasn’t such a big deal, host Megyn Kelly has reversed course.
Kelly issued an apology to her colleagues, stating that she’d reconsidered her views and saying she was sorry for her original sentiments.
“One of the wonderful things about my job is that I get the chance to express and hear a lot of opinions,” the former Fox News anchor wrote in a statement obtained by CNN. “Today is one of those days where listening carefully to other points of view, including from friends and colleagues, is leading me to rethink my own views.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might delay a visit to the U.S. because of the duchess’ pregnancy and subsequent arrival of the royal baby, according to a report out on Tuesday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — currently on a 16-day tour of Commonwealth countries Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga — are believed to be pushing back their U.S. tour next year from spring to fall, TMZ reported.
However, a Kensington Palace spokesperson declined to comment on the report when reached by The Times on Tuesday.
By any measure, Drake is an inescapable force in pop music. But now one can credibly argue that he’s having one of the best years on the charts of any artist or group in modern history.
With his new cameo on Bad Bunny’s smash hit “Mia,” the rapper notched his 12th appearance on a Billboard top 10 single in 2018. That sets a new record over the prior landmark set by the Beatles in their world-conquering year of 1964.
Drake’s remarkable 2018 run includes solo staples such as “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings,” each of which spent significant time at No. 1, often on the back of extremely meme-able videos.