The Tony Awards airing Sunday on CBS will be chock full of well-known names, as the stage adaptations of “Frozen,” “Mean Girls,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” and a new “Harry Potter” play are among this year’s nominees.

Two more names you’ll recognize: Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles , co-hosts for the Radio City Music Hall ceremony. The musicians have been good friends and self-professed theater nerds for years.

Groban, 37, nabbed a Tony nomination for his Broadway debut in last season’s ambitious musical “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.” Bareilles, 38, scored a Tony nomination in 2016 for writing the music and lyrics of “Waitress,” the first Broadway musical with an all-female creative team, and she also has stepped into the show’s leading role. This season, she’s nominated in the original score category for contributing a song to “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.”