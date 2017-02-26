The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us to find out what happens behind the scenes at Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned, and who we think will take home Oscar gold .
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
A reminder that the 'Moonlight' kids are already the best part of this awards season
|Tracy Brown
The cast of "Moonlight" had plenty to celebrate Saturday night after the film took the top prize at the Film Independent Spirit Awards .
The film's young stars showed all the adults how it's done by tearing up the dance floor at the Spirit Awards after-party. Alex R. Hibbert and Jaden Piner, of course, have already stolen the hearts of many during this awards season.
Just look at the joy on Trevante Rhodes face when he encountered his co-stars on the SAG Awards red carpet back in January.