The day after Oscar's craziest, shocking moment ever, questions still linger about why "La La Land" was announced best picture when "Moonlight" was the true winner.
L.A. Times' film critic Justin Chang comes to the conclusion that the two movies' fortunes were inextricable and the you-couldn’t-have-scripted-it finale oddly enough made sense.
Backstage peek: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome embrace backstage after 'Moonlight's' best picture win
Very few media outlets get backstage positions for their photographers at the Academy Awards , but the L.A. Times has enjoyed such access for many years now. Here , you'll get a peek at actors, actresses and filmmakers as they let their guards down, like Ashton Sanders, above left, and Jharrel Jerome embrace after "Moonlight" was (eventually) named best picture.
PricewaterhouseCoopers managing partner Brian Cullinan, above right, was one of only two people responsible for handing presenters the correct envelopes. It was Cullinan who gave Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the incorrect envelope for best picture.
Hello, you two! Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux head to the stage.
"Moana's" Auli'i Cravalho, who performed "How Far I'll Go" during the show , is all smiles backstage.
Mahershala Ali and Ryan Gosling share a moment after "Moonlight" was named the Oscar winner for best picture.
