Days before schmoozing at the Oscars, 'Gary From Chicago' got out of prison

Jimmy Kimmel and the Oscars are unlikely to win any awards for casting.

Turns out viral sensation "Gary From Chicago," a.k.a. Gary Alan Coe, the first unsuspecting tourist Jimmy Kimmel introduced to front-row A-listers on Sunday night, was released from prison only three days before he was kissing Nicole Kidman's hand and getting "married" to fiancee Vickie Vines by Denzel Washington.

"I spent this afternoon laughing and crying with Gary and Vicky," public defender Karen Nash posted Monday on Facebook. "For those of you who missed it, I spent years working on Gary's case. He got a life sentence for stealing perfume in 1997, and we finally won release this year. He got out on Friday, and was sight seeing with his lovely fiancé Vicky. If you watched the Oscars, you know the rest."

The devil, of course, is in the details: It was a three-strikes conviction in 1997 on petty theft with violent priors, which included a 1985 robbery in Michigan, a 1982 robbery in Illinois and an attempted rape in 1978. That last one also put him in the Megan's Law sex offenders' database. Coe was resentenced earlier this year under California's newly implemented Proposition 36 and was released Thursday.

The couple, who were plucked off Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday by the folks setting up Kimmel's stunt, were chatting up Chicago media on Monday, and the Chicago Bulls tweeted, "Gary from Chicago! We've got you covered if you want to come to a game!"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" dropped a planned bit with Coe from its Monday lineup, a spokesperson told the Chicago Tribune , after the show "made the creative decision to focus on other topics."

