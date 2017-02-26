The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us to find out what happens behind the scenes at Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned, and who we think will take home Oscar gold .
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
Emma Roberts supports sustainable fashion by wearing a 12-year-old Armani gown
|Adam Tschorn
Emma Roberts' red-carpet ensemble shows that "sustainable fashion" doesn't necessarily mean "made out of recycled soda bottles."
Roberts, one of the stars on this year's red carpet raising awareness of sustainable style through Suzy Amis Cameron's Red Carpet Green Dress program (another is Priyanka Rose), turned out wearing an Armani Privé gown from the designer's first Privé collection, which debuted in Paris in January 2005.
It's a spaghetti strap couture dress embroidered with cream crystals and waves of small white jet beads featured in a two-tiered skirt. The plunging bodice is made of jet and black crystal teardrops, and the look is finished off with a black satin cummerbund.
Saving the planet -- one vintage garment at a time.