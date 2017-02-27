In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
Emma Stone still has a lot of thank-yous to do
To everyone who put their hearts and souls into this film, I'm going to find you all individually and I'm going to thank you, along with my friends, who I love so much, I'm going to hug the hell out of you when the feeling reenters my bod.
'La La Land' star Emma Stone, accepting the best actress Oscar