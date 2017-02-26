Emma Stone would thank you to not blame the Oscars' best picture mix-up on her

Emma Stone waltzed backstage with wide eyes and a sly smile after her win for best actress in “La La Land,” which came moments before a historic Oscar malfunction that led to the mistaken reading of that film for best picture instead of the rightful winner, “Moonlight.”



“Whoo, did you guys see that?” she asked as the press roared.



She said the now-notorious mix-up was incredibly surreal and added to the general dreamlike feeling she was already experiencing after her win.



“I was on such a buzzy plane backstage that I already felt like I was on another planet,” she said. “It was an incredible outcome, but a very strange happening for Oscar history.”



Then she grinned.



“Is that the craziest Oscar moment of all time? Cool, we made history. Craziest moment.” she said.



Stone also made it very clear that she and her co-collaborators on “La La Land” were thrilled for “Moonlight” and Barry Jenkins.



“I ... love 'Moonlight.' God, I love 'Moonlight' so much. I'm so excited for 'Moonlight' — we are so excited for 'Moonlight.' I think it's one of the best pictures of all time,” she gushed.



Adding a note of intrigue to the confusion surrounding just what exactly led to the best picture debacle, Stone said, “I also was holding my best actress in a leading role card, so I’m not sure what that was. Whatever story you’re hearing.”