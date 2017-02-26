The 89th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood. Stay with us for all the winners and reactions (and to review what happened on the red carpet.)
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
On the red carpet, Nicole Kidman sparkles from head to toe
|Carla Hall
Nicole Kidman, nominated for actress in a supporting role for "Lion," wins best-dressed ear lobes with dangling red-and-pink stones encircled by diamonds.
Her Armani Privé dress is perfection as well. It's form-fitting, sleek and in a pale shade that complements the earrings.
OK, maybe she picked the dress first, but the earrings are the stars of the look.