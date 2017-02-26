Jimmy Kimmel has never been to the Oscars before this year, but he has crashed the Governors Ball

Jimmy Kimmel may be the host of the 89th Academy Awards, but he wasn't always on the official guest list.

Back in 1995 when Kimmel was working on the "Kevin & Bean" show, he spent the day of the Oscars trying to crash the official post-show party.

Kimmel, along with "Kevin & Bean" co-host Kevin Ryder, showed up at the Governors Ball dining room at noon that day and camped out for hours hoping to sneak into the party.

“I was wearing a tuxedo I had probably borrowed from my father-in-law, who outweighed me by 50 pounds,” Kimmel recalled to The Times' Glenn Whipp . “I’m sure it was immediately obvious that we had no business being there.”

When security asked the pair to leave as the Oscars were ending, Kimmel dashed to a pay phone to call in to the radio station and asked a producer to read him a name from the show's credits. While he failed to convince security that they were guests of the show's producer Gil Cates, the duo made their way in when a sea of official guests headed to the entrance.

If getting into the party wasn't enough of an achievement, Kimmel recalls that John Travolta went and got him and Ryder dinner.

“I think he could sense our fear of being thrown out,” said Kimmel.

READ THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH JIMMY KIMMEL HERE >>