The Academy Awards honored Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis in acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture.
Feels like the Internet is rooting against 'La La Land'
|Sonaiya Kelley
Plenty of people expected Damien Chazelle's "La La Land" to sweep the Academy Awards like it did the Golden Globes. After all, it's nominated in a whopping 14 categories.
But to the great glee of many Twitter users, by the second hour of the show "La La Land" had lost in some of the secondary categories to films like "Hacksaw Ridge" (for film editing) and "Hacksaw Ridge" (sound mixing).
But the night's not nearly over and the big awards have yet to be announced.