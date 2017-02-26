The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us to find out what happens behind the scenes at Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned, and who we think will take home Oscar gold .
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
'Hidden Figures' screenwriter Allison Schroeder says the film has 'given people a lot of hope'
|Tre'vell Anderson and Makeda Easter
There's power in telling untold stories.
"It’s given people a lot of hope. It’s given a lot of inspiration to little girls and little boys," said "Hidden Figures" screenwriter Allison Schroeder. "My favorite thing is when kids are outraged by the racism, outraged by the segregation."
The film, which tells the story of three black female mathematicians working for NASA, is nominated for adapted screenplay, best picture and supporting actress.
For Schroeder, success did not come overnight.
"I struggled for years and years and years," she said. "So I just celebrate people putting their heart and soul into something despite the odds against them."
She shares her nomination with fellow screenwriter Theodore Melfi.