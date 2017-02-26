'Hidden Figures' screenwriter Allison Schroeder says the film has 'given people a lot of hope'

There's power in telling untold stories.

"It’s given people a lot of hope. It’s given a lot of inspiration to little girls and little boys," said "Hidden Figures" screenwriter Allison Schroeder. "My favorite thing is when kids are outraged by the racism, outraged by the segregation."

The film, which tells the story of three black female mathematicians working for NASA, is nominated for adapted screenplay, best picture and supporting actress.

For Schroeder, success did not come overnight.

"I struggled for years and years and years," she said. "So I just celebrate people putting their heart and soul into something despite the odds against them."

She shares her nomination with fellow screenwriter Theodore Melfi.