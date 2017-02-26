The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us to find out what happens behind the scenes at Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned, and who we think will take home Oscar gold .
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
Jackie Chan brought two pandas to the Oscars
|Christie D'Zurilla
Jackie Chan managed a plus-two for the red carpet -- he showed up with two toy pandas, one boy and one girl, wearing UNICEF pins.
The martial-arts icon is a goodwill ambassador for the charity, and he's been taking stuffed pandas Chan La and Chan Zy on the road for years now.