The 89th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood. Stay with us for all the winners and reactions (and to review what happened on the red carpet.)
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
Jimmy Kimmel co-opts Trump's 'Make America Great Again' for the Oscars
|Christie D'Zurilla
In a serious moment near the start of his Oscars monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel took the words right out of President Trump's mouth.
Saying he wasn't the guy to bring everyone together again, Kimmel suggested something he thought might work.
"If every person watching this show — there are millions and millions of people watching right now — and if every one of you took a minute to reach out to one you disagree with, someone you like, and have a positive, considerate conversation — not as liberals or conservatives, as Americans — if we would all do that, we could make America great again, we really could," Kimmel said.
"It starts with us."