Jimmy Kimmel co-opts Trump's 'Make America Great Again' for the Oscars

In a serious moment near the start of his Oscars monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel took the words right out of President Trump's mouth.

Saying he wasn't the guy to bring everyone together again, Kimmel suggested something he thought might work.

"If every person watching this show — there are millions and millions of people watching right now — and if every one of you took a minute to reach out to one you disagree with, someone you like, and have a positive, considerate conversation — not as liberals or conservatives, as Americans — if we would all do that, we could make America great again, we really could," Kimmel said.

"It starts with us."