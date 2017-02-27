Jimmy Kimmel explains how Denzel Washington saved 'Moonlight's' Oscar speech

In his first opening monologue after the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel used the time to clear up what happened at last night's Academy Awards. What really happened when the wrong movie was announced as best picture winner -- instead of "Moonlight" -- and how did the celebrities react?

After a confused Warren Beatty announced "La La Land" as the winner, the pick was shortly debunked. Kimmel, who was watching from the crowd next to Matt Damon, knew something was off.

"The audience is confused," Kimmel said. "The people standing around me are confused. I assume everyone at home is confused, and I'm probably supposed to do something because no one's doing anything."

After the mix-up was fixed, it wasn't a stage hand but Oscar winner (and nominee of the night) Denzel Washington who signaled to Kimmel to get out of the way and let "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins take the stage for his thank-you speech. Good job, Denzel!

Kimmel also addressed the popular notion that the mix-up was a prank he had orchestrated. No, definitely not, he said, and if he had done such a prank, "there would've been a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon inside."

