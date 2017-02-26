The Academy Awards honored Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis in acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture.
Jimmy Kimmel multitasks tweeting at President Trump while hosting the Oscars
|Christie D'Zurilla
Jimmy Kimmel gave POTUS a shout-out live from the Oscars audience on Sunday night. Hey, Sean Spicer said a few days ago that President Trump would be busy with the nation's governors during the show, but maybe he'd check Twitter?
At the time of this posting, POTUS hadn't tweeted anything in response. Then again, 3 a.m. on the East Coast is still nearly seven hours away.