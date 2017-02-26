John Legend takes a trip to 'La La Land'

Among the many things "La La Land" has been chastised for, the movie musical's casting of two non-singers in Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone ranks pretty low on my list .

But that's the criticism the Oscars seemed to push back on by having John Legend perform the movie's two nominated songs, "City of Stars" and "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)."

So how'd he do?

Well, Legend certainly proved he's a singer, flexing a vocal range that surpassed Gosling's and Stone's put together.

But to my ears this super-smooth crooner also milked the music's emotion a bit more than was necessary, which made the songs feel kind of glib.