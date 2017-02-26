The Academy Awards honored Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis in acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture.
John Legend takes a trip to 'La La Land'
|Mikael Wood
Among the many things "La La Land" has been chastised for, the movie musical's casting of two non-singers in Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone ranks pretty low on my list .
But that's the criticism the Oscars seemed to push back on by having John Legend perform the movie's two nominated songs, "City of Stars" and "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)."
So how'd he do?
Well, Legend certainly proved he's a singer, flexing a vocal range that surpassed Gosling's and Stone's put together.
But to my ears this super-smooth crooner also milked the music's emotion a bit more than was necessary, which made the songs feel kind of glib.