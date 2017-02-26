Justin Timberlake loves 'La La Land' but doesn't spend much time thinking about former Mouseketeer pal Ryan Gosling

JT and the jazzsplainer have been associated with each other ever since their days singing and dancing alongside buddies like future stars Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in "The All New Mickey Mouse Club."

"Do you talk to people from high school?" he said, with a slightly jokey feistiness when chatted up at the Oscars bar.

Justin Timberlake is cool with Ryan Gosling. He's just not necessarily cool with always being linked to Ryan Gosling.

Seated from left: Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears; Second Row, from left, Tate Lynche and Christina Aguilera; back row, from left, T.J. Fantini, Nikki DeLoach and Justin Timberlake.

"This is, like, middle school," Timberlake noted of the series, which ran in the late '80s and early '90s."I have a kid. He has — what, two kids? You see things differently than you do then."

The pair were thrust together again this year when Gosling starred in one of the most honored musicals in Oscar history in "La La Land," including one for himself for best actor, and Timberlake notched an Oscar nod for his "Trolls" song "Can't Stop the Feeling."

It was one of two numbers that Timberlake opened Sunday's show with. The other was a cover of Bill Withers' R&B; classic "Lovely Day‎."

"I pushed for that," Timberlake‎ said, when asked how he persuaded producers to give him time for two numbers. "It just felt appropriate in this climate. And that's all I'll say about that."

He was happy with his performance. "That really did feel like electricity," he said. "I feel like the room was loose. I feel loose."

‎Though Timberlake lost out to a "La La" number for original song, he said he had strong admiration for the Damien Chazelle film. "What Damien did, it's nothing short of genius," he said. "Some people believe it's pastiche. I don't."

He added: "‎I know some people‎ are also mixed on it. That's the sign of a great movie."

So would the actor-singer do a throwback musical himself, ‎now that the zeitgeist has moved in that direction?

"I would [do a musical]," he said. "But I wouldn't do that — it can't be done any better."