The 89th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood. Stay with us for all the winners and reactions (and to review what happened on the red carpet.)
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
La La Lamb, Hidden Fig Gyros and more dishes for your Oscar viewing party
|Justin Chang
Sure, you could serve no-brainer movie-themed dishes like lobster, zucchini and red turtle, but why not get a bit more creative? In the spirit of another overstuffed awards season, I am pleased to offer up the following multi-course menu for your Oscar party — or, as I like to call it, "Puntastic Feasts and Where to Find Them." (Kudos to my wife for coming up with some of the best, aka worst, ones.)
Bon appétit.
APPETIZERS
Dev Pâté
Fryin' Goslings
Kale Caesar
Lucas Wedges
Mahersalad Ali
Manchego by the Sea
Marrow Streep
Roe One: A Star Wars Sushi
Ruth Egga
Soylence
MAIN COURSES
Denis Vealneuve
Fire at Sea Bass
A Ham Called Ove
Hidden Fig Gyros
Isabelle Grouper
La La Lamb
Octopus Spencer
Rigatoni Erdmann
Stewtopia
SIDE DISHES
Damien Chanterelles
Denzel Washingtongue
Hackslaw Ridge
How Farro I'll Go
Kubo and the Shoestrings
Nataleek Portman
Suicide Squash
DESSERTS
Bananas Foster Jenkins
Can’t Stop the Filling
Cakey Affleck
Cherry Jenkins
D'Anjou Garfield
Emma Scone
Viggo S’more-tensen
BEVERAGES
Hell or High Water
O.J.: Made in America
Milk Gibson
SNUBS
Deadgruel
Marlin Scorsese
Tom Shanks