Make your 2017 Oscars picks on the L.A. Times ballot

Although the official voting period for the 89th Academy Awards closed on Feb. 21, it's not too late for you to fill out your own ballot for Sunday's main event.

In how many of its 14 nominations will "La La Land" come out on top? Will "Moonlight" ride its momentum from Saturday's Spirit Awards win to claim best picture or will SAG Award winner "Hidden Figures" take the prize? Will Meryl Streep have another chance to make another winning acceptance speech ?

Need a little help? You can take a look at Times awards columnist Glenn Whipp's predictions here .

Cast your ballot, save your picks and share them with your friends on Facebook and Twitter.

