Make your 2017 Oscars picks on the L.A. Times ballot

The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us to find out what happens behind the scenes at Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned, and who we think will take home Oscar gold .
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
Make your 2017 Oscars picks
Although the official voting period for the 89th Academy Awards closed on Feb. 21, it's not too late for you to fill out your own ballot for Sunday's main event.
In how many of its 14 nominations will "La La Land" come out on top? Will "Moonlight" ride its momentum from Saturday's Spirit Awards win to claim best picture or will SAG Award winner "Hidden Figures" take the prize? Will Meryl Streep have another chance to make another winning acceptance speech ?
Need a little help? You can take a look at Times awards columnist Glenn Whipp's predictions.
Cast your ballot, save your picks and share them with your friends on Facebook and Twitter.