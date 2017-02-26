The Academy Awards honored Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis in acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture.
'Manchester by the Sea' wins for original screenplay
Kenneth Lonergan won the Oscar for original screenplay for his nuanced and devastating "Manchester by the Sea," about a man coming out of grief-stricken solitude to deal with the loss of his brother.
Other nominees include:
“Hell or High Water,” by Taylor Sheridan
“La La Land,” by Damien Chazelle
"20th Century Women," Mike Mills
The Lobster,” by Efthymis Filippou and Yorgos Lanthimos