Hey, Karl Lagerfeld, Meryl Streep is wearing Elie Saab

Meryl Streep, nominated tonight for a record-breaking 20th Oscar, wore Elie Saab Haute Couture.

The choice was more notable than usual because of a public he-said-she-said between the acclaimed actress and the famed Chanel couturier Karl Lagerfeld in the days before the ceremony.

Lagerfeld, speaking to Women's Wear Daily , accused the Oscar-winning actress of reneging on her request that the French design house produce a gown for her.

SEE ALL OUR PHOTOS FROM THE OSCARS RED CARPET >>

The creative director claimed that Streep dropped Chanel because her team "found somebody who will pay us.' "

Streep wasn't having it , saying that the designer "defamed me, my stylist and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication."

"[T]​he story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars ​on the occasion of my record-breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience."

Her camp said that it was against her morals to accept payment for wearing a dress.

SEE PHOTOS FROM INSIDE THE SHOW >>

The fracas also became a punchline during Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue.

"Nice dress by the way. Is that an Ivanka?" Kimmel said, referring to President Trump's daughter's fashion line, which has also been in the news.

The "Florence Foster Jenkins" star wore a custom midnight blue satin ensemble by Elie Saab. The Lebanon-based design house described the outfit as having long sleeves and off-the-shoulder collar, teamed with a slim ankle trouser.