The Academy Awards honored Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis in acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture.
'Moonlight' writer Tarell Alvin McCraney dedicates his Oscar win to those 'who don't see themselves '
This goes out to all those black and brown boys and girls and non-gender-conforming who don't see themselves. We're trying to show you you and us. So thank you, thank you, this is for you.
Tarell Alvin McCraney, accepting the adapted screenplay Oscar with Barry Jenkins