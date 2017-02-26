Is it a movie or is it a TV show? Either way, "O.J.: Made in America" is now an Oscar winner.

With a running time of nearly 8 hours, Ezra Edelman's probing documentary about the former NFL star turned notorious murder suspect made history as the longest film to win in the category.

Broadcast in five episodes on ESPN, it's also the first television series to win an Academy Award for documentary, a milestone that will further blur the increasingly indistinct line between film and the medium once considered inferior, television . (And fuel testy Twitter debates between territorial film and TV critics.)

Films dealing with race dominated the documentary category this year. Other nominees included "13th," Ava DuVernay's look at mass incarceration, and the James Baldwin documentary, "I Am Not Your Negro," directed by Raoul Peck.

In a nod to these themes, Edelman dedicated his win to Nicole Simpson, Ron Goldman and their families, but also to "the victims of police violence, police brutality, racially motivated violence and criminal injustice," he said. "This is their story as well as Ron and Nicole’s. I am honored to accept this award on all of their behalfs."