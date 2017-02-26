ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2017 live updates: Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali win supporting acting awards
The Academy Awards honored Mahershala Ali of "Moonlight" and Viola Davis of "Fences" in early acting awards. The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, has had gags - Red Vines and Junior Mints falling from the rafters - and political moments. Iran's "The Salesman" won best foreign language film.

“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.

Winners

'Piper' wins animated short

"Piper" won the Oscar for animated short.

Other nominees include:

"Blind Vaysha”

"Borrowed Time"

"Pear Cider and Cigarettes"

"Pearl"

Latest updates

