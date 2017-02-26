The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us to find out what happens behind the scenes at Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned, and who we think will take home Oscar gold .
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
Ruth Negga looks positively regal in rubies
|Adam Tschorn
Sure, it's still early in the game to handicap the red-carpet arrivals, but lead actress nominee Ruth Negga ("Loving") is our first serious contender for the evening's best-dressed list.
SEE RUTH NEGGA'S RED CARPET LOOKS FROM THIS AWARDS SEASON >>
In addition to a red Valentino gown with lace detail, Negga, who worked with stylist Karla Welch this awards season, made her entrance wearing a headpiece, earrings and rings by L.A.-based jewelry designer Irene Neuwirth featuring Gemfields responsibly sourced Mozambican rubies.
The look, as one comment on Twitter put it, is "regal AF."
We couldn't agree more.