In their near identical tuxedos, Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer were the dynamic duo of humility and cool, backstage in the press room after winning animated short for Pixar’s rite-of-passage story “Piper.”

“It’s quite an honor,” Barillaro said, "and four of those [other] nominees, we’re so proud to have our names next to those colleagues. It’s nice to celebrate short films with them.”

About the technology that made the film possible, Barillaro added: “When you talk technology, the art form is the pencil … we ignored the world of realism and went for the artistic choices. A lot of the work was looking at classical paintings.”

Animating baby birds – grown up birds too – is tricky business. And Barillaro and Sondheimer stressed the research they did to prepare.

“The challenge as an animator is you need to understand something before you can animate it,” Barillaro said.

“We studied those birds and that really helped,” Sondheimer said. “For three long years!