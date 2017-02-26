In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
Warren Beatty explains how they incorrectly announced 'La La Land' as best picture
I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, 'La La Land.' That's why I took such a long look at Faye [Dunaway] and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny."
Warren Beatty, explaining how the wrong movie was announced as best picture