In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
Warren Beatty makes his case in best picture mix-up
|Jeffrey Fleishman
The Times exclusively spoke to best picture presenter Warren Beatty backstage after the history-making mistake that briefly awarded "La La Land" the honor instead of rightful winner "Moonlight" and the legendary director explained what happened onstage.
I looked down at the card and thought, 'This is very strange, because it says best actress.' Maybe there was a misprint. I don't know what happened. And that's all I have to say on the subject.