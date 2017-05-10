Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is considering a run for the White House

After conquering Hollywood, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have his sights set on the White House.

The actor and former pro wrestler told GQ that he thinks a presidential run is "a real possibility."

Johnson said if he were president, "poise" and "leadership" would be top priorities.

Johnson isn't revealing much about his political leanings, but said he's not in favor of President Trump's proposed travel ban because he believes "in inclusion."

Johnson declined to give an endorsement in the last presidential election even though he said both campaigns approached him for his backing. Johnson explained that he didn't want to sway anyone's opinion or make people unhappy with his politics.

Johnson would have at least one high-profile backer in NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer, who told GQ he'd vote for Johnson "without a question."

Caption Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Caption Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Caption Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Caption He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth. He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth. Caption The "This Is Us" actor says he's still learning. And would someone please cast him in a comedy? The "This Is Us" actor says he's still learning. And would someone please cast him in a comedy? Caption When her first pilot as a lead wasn't picked up, she was told America wasn't ready for a Latino family on TV. Things have changed. "It's about time," she says. When her first pilot as a lead wasn't picked up, she was told America wasn't ready for a Latino family on TV. Things have changed. "It's about time," she says.

ALSO:

Dwayne Johnson gets animated in Disney's Polynesian musical adventure 'Moana'

Dwayne Johnson's baller status solidified: He tops highest-paid actor list

Vin Diesel on 'Fate of the Furious' and his feud with The Rock: 'I'm a good scapegoat'