Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is considering a run for the White House

After conquering Hollywood, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have his sights set on the White House.
The actor and former pro wrestler told GQ that he thinks a presidential run is "a real possibility."
Johnson said if he were president, "poise" and "leadership" would be top priorities.
Johnson isn't revealing much about his political leanings, but said he's not in favor of President Trump's proposed travel ban because he believes "in inclusion."
Johnson declined to give an endorsement in the last presidential election even though he said both campaigns approached him for his backing. Johnson explained that he didn't want to sway anyone's opinion or make people unhappy with his politics.
Johnson would have at least one high-profile backer in NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer, who told GQ he'd vote for Johnson "without a question."
