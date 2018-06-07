The Tonys' chief writer: Dave Boone, award-winning writer of award shows

Neil Patrick Harris has had Boone by his side for one Oscar, two Emmy and four Tony ceremonies. “As a host in an awards show situation, you don’t want to be performing too much, or it looks like you’re auditioning. But you want to be around enough that you’re clearly in charge of the night,” he says by phone from New York. “Dave’s experience, combined with his innate knowledge of what’s funny and why, has been incredibly helpful. Hosting with him as my head writer has yielded some of the happiest, most rewarding professional nights of my life.”