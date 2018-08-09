From 'Ballers' to 'Hot Tub Time Machine,' Rob Corddry likes playing off-center characters

No. When I had hair I was thinking I would play the leading man. I was doing Shakespeare most of the time. And I was always cast as the jackasses. I was cast as the goofball who gets into trouble. The comic relief, basically. It took a long time for the light bulb to go off over my head that perhaps my skills and vibe lay in other areas. And thank God it did because who wants to play a leading man? I’d rather be the one who tells the leading man, “Hey, you should go do that crazy thing! Nothing bad can happen to you.”