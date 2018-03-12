With 'Black Panther' and 'Black Lightning' emerging, the 'Encyclopedia of Black Comics' is here to help

Up until writing my own comic book, I was critiquing the industry from a cultural standpoint. Gender issues and lack of representation, and that was from the outside in. Now I can talk about it from the inside out, and I can say that the [lack of opportunities] for women are definitely a problem and there's definitely cultural beekeeping going on as far as women being in the writers' room and in control of content within publishing companies. Also, when women get there, I think it's important for men to realize that hey have to value the female perspective, especially when you're writing female characters. Once you get in, you have to fight for your credibility and you have to fight for your voice to be heard. And I think all of those things sometimes discourage people along the way. Hopefully, I can be an inspiration and encourage young girls to follow their writing aspirations and not let the barrier stop you from riding along.