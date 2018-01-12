The Moviegoer, Jan. 14-27

TCM Big Screen Classics Director John Huston’s 1948 adventure classic, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, stars Humphrey Bogart, Tim Holt and the filmmaker’s father, Walter Huston, as prospectors searching for gold in the mountains of Mexico. The film, as much a morality fable about man’s baser instincts, won the younger Huston two Oscars, for direction and screenplay, and a supporting actor Oscar for the elder. AMC, Cinemark, Laemmle, Regal and other theaters, Jan. 14 and 16, 2 and 7 p.m. www.fathomevents.com

Org A rare screening of Argentinian director Fernando Birri’s 1979 three-hour experimental film that the director described as, “a nightmare with closed eyes.” The film features more than 20,000 cuts and 700 audio tracks. Birri, a groundbreaking filmmaker hailed as the father of “new Latin American Cinema,” died recently at age 92. Acropolis Cinema and Los Angeles Filmforum, Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles. Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m. $10; $6 for students with ID and senior citizens. www.acropoliscinema.com

Films of Dorothy Arzner For the rest of the month, LACMA’s afternoon screenings will be dedicated to the films the groundbreaking director. Jan. 16: Craig’s Wife (1936). Rosalind Russell’s first leading role was as the cunning Harriet who uses marriage to improve her station in the world. With John Boles and Billie Burke. Jan. 23: The Bride Wore Red (1937). Joan Crawford plays a cabaret singer set up to pose as an aristocrat by two scheming toffs. With Crawford’s then-real-life husband, Franchot Tone. Jan. 30: Dance, Girl, Dance (1940). Two Midwestern dancers, an aspiring ballerina (Maureen O’Hara) and a flashy burlesque artist (Lucille Ball) move to the big city to pursue their dreams. O’Hara has a great scene in which she delivers a 2018-worthy “Time’s Up” speech. LACMA, Bing Theatre, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 857-6010. Tuesdays at 1 p.m. $4; $2 for members and ages 65+. www.lacma.org/events-calendar

Laemmle’s Anniversary Classics Abroad Federico Fellini mixes fantasy and reality in 8½, his 1963 surrealist movie about making a movie, with Marcello Mastroianni as a Fellini-like director. With Claudia Cardinale and Anouk Aimée. A 20th century masterpiece that deserves to be seen on the big screen. Royal, West L.A.; Playhouse 7, Pasadena; Town Center 5, Encino. Jan. 17, 7 p.m. $13. www.laemmle.com

Fairy Tales for Troubled Times The first two evenings pair the films of Mexican-born director Guillermo del Toro, the undisputed master of the modern dark fairy tale, with A and B classics of yore. Del Toro’s 2006 Pan’s Labyrinth, a magical and at times staggeringly frightening fable set during the Spanish Civil War is paired on Jan. 18 with actor Charles Laughton’s first and only feature directing, The Night of the Hunter, a 1955 Southern Gothic thriller starring Robert Mitchum as a sadistic traveling preacher. With Shelley Winters and Lillian Gish. The next evening, Del Toro’s latest film, The Shape of Water (2017), will screen with the 1954 Universal 3-D monster movie The Creature from the Black Lagoon. Del Toro will be on hand the second evening for a discussion between the films. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “The Night of the Hunter,”: Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m. $12; $8 for Cinematheque members. “The Shape of Water” and “The Creature from the Black Lagoon,” Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m. $15; $13 for members. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/

