L.A. movie openings, Feb. 14-16

Feb. 14
Double Lover
A troubled young woman starts a complicated affair with her analyst. Written and directed by François Ozon. With Marine Vacth, Jérémie Renier, Jacqueline Bisset. In French with English subtitles. (1:47) NR.
Feb. 16
Being Black Enough
A young African American from a white neighborhood gets a look at the reality of urban life. Written, directed by and starring Devin Rice. (1:31) NR.
Black Panther
Chadwick Boseman stars as the King of Wakanda faces external threats to his peaceful home. With Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman. Written by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole. Directed by Coogler. (2:14) PG-13.
Early Man
A caveman unites his tribe in this animated comedy directed by Nick Park. Voices by Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall. (1:29) PG.
Golden Exits
Two Brooklyn households are upended by an Australian visitor.With Emily Browning, Adam Horovitz, Mary-Louise Parker, Lily Rabe, Jason Schwartzman, Chloë Sevigny, Analeigh Tipton. Written and Directed by Alex Ross Perry. (1:34) NR.
Hidden Light
A mobster-turned-priest is drawn back to his old life. With Jack Jovcic. Written and directed by Aaron Kamp. (1:33) NR.
Honor Up
Damon Dash directed and stars in this crime drama about an OG trying to protect his family after a shootout in Harlem. Written by Stuart Acher, James Dubose; story by Damon Dash, Kevin Bennett. (1:24) R.
Irreplaceable You
A sudden diagnosis causes a young woman to seek a new love for her longtime sweetheart. With Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michiel Huisman, Steve Coogan, Christopher Walken, Kate McKinnon, Jacki Weaver. Written by Bess Wohl. Directed by Stephanie Laing. NR.
Looking Glass
The motel a couple buy after a tragedy is not what it appears. With Nicolas Cage, Robin Tunney, Marc Blucas. Written by Jerry Rapp. Directed by Tim Hunter. R.
Loveless
The sudden disappearance of their son shakes a divorced Moscow couple. With Maryana Spivak, Aleksey Rozin, Matvey Novikov. Written by Oleg Negin, Andrey Zvyagintsev. Directed by Zvyagintsev. In Russian with English subtitles. (2:07) R.
The Monkey King 3
The fantasy action-adventure continues as the simian monarch is captured in all-female land. With Aaron Kwok. Directed by Soi Cheang. In Mandarin with English and Chinese subtitles. NR.
Nostalgia
Love, loss and memories are explored in this ensemble drama. With Jon Hamm, Catherine Keener, John Ortiz, Nick Offerman, Bruce Dern and Ellen Burstyn. Written by Alex Ross Perry. Directed by Mark Pellington. (1:54) R.
The Party
A get-together at the home of a London politician unravels in this dark comedy. With Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz, Cherry Jones, Emily Mortimer, Cillian Murphy, Kristin Scott Thomas, Timothy Spall. Written and directed by Sally Potter. (1:11) R.
Poop Talk
Scatological documentary. Featuring Eric Stonestreet, Kumail Nanjiani, Dr. Drew Pinsky. Directed by Aaron N. Feldman. (1:15) NR.
Samson
The biblical hero battles the Philistines. With Taylor James, Billy Zane. PG-13.
Surfer
A teenager faces his fears after a serious wipeout. With Sage Burke. Written and directed by Douglas Burke. (1:38) PG.