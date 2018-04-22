L.A. movie openings, April 27

April 27
Adventures in Public School
Coming-of-age comedy about a formerly homeschooled teen's awkward entry to the mainstream. With Judy Greer, Daniel Doheny, Siobhan Williams. Written by Kyle Rideout, Josh Epstein. Directed by Kyle Rideout. NR.
Avengers: Infinity War
Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and the rest unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos — who's on a mission to collect the Infinity Stones. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Scarlett Johannson, Chadwick Boseman star. Written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely, based on Marvel comics characters. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. (2:36) PG-13.
Backstabbing for Beginners
A young U.N. employee stumbles onto an international conspiracy. With Theo James, Ben Kingsley, Jacqueline Bisset. Written by Per Fly & Daniel Pyne based on the book by Michael Soussan. Directed by Fly. (1:48) R.
Disobedience
Rachel Weisz stars as a New York photographer who, after her father's death, returns to the London Orthodox Jewish community that ostracized her. With Rachel McAdams, Alessandro Nivola. Written by Sebastián Lelio & Rebecca Lenkiewicz, based on the novel by Naomi Alderman. Directed by Sebastián Lelio. (1:54) R.
Duck Butter
Two young women embark on an intensely intimate 24-hour romantic experiment. With Alia Shawkat, Laia Costa. Written by Miguel Arteta and Shawkat. Directed by Arteta. (1:33) NR.
The Escape of Prisoner 614
Two ex-deputies trying to regain their jobs discover the corrupt sheriff to be an even more formidable adversary than the convict they are pursuing. With Ron Perlman, Martin Starr, Jake McDorman, George Sample III. Written and directed by Zach Golden. (1:35) NR.
The Great Silence
Restoration of director Sergio Corbucci's 1968 Euro-western about a band of ruthless bounty hunters and the nonverbal gunfighter who opposes them. With Klaus Kinski, Jean-Louis Trintignant. Written by Vittoriano Petrilli, Mario Amendola, Bruno Corbucci, Sergio Corbucci. In English and Italian with English subtitles. (1:45) NR.
The House of Tomorrow
Raised in a geodesic dome on the teachings of Buckminster Fuller, a teen rebels and starts a punk band. With Ellen Burstyn, Nick Offerman, Asa Butterfield, Alex Wolff, Maude Apatow and Michaela Watkins. Written and directed by Peter Livolsi, based on the novel by Peter Bognanni. (1:25) NR.
Jet Trash
The carefree hedonism of two British ex-pats in India comes to an end when an old foe from London tracks them down. With Robert Sheehan, Osy Ikhile, Sofia Boutella. Written by Dan M Brown and Simon Lewis, based on a novel by Lewis. Directed by Charles Henri Belleville. (1:25) NR.
Lou Andreas-Salomé: The Audacity to Be
The 19th century novelist, poet, essayist and psychoanalyst rejects social norms and interacts with Friedrich Nietzsche, Paul Rée, Rainer Maria Rilke and Sigmund Freud. With Katharina Lorenz, Alexander Scheer, Harold Schrott. Written and directed by Cordula Kablitz-Post. In German, Italian and Russian with English subtitles. (1:53) NR.
Modern Life is Rubbish
A couple decide to split after 10 years, but dividing their shared music collection is a sticking point. With Freya Mayor, Josh Whitehouse, Tom Riley, Ian Hart, Jessie Cave. Written by Philip Gawthorne. Directed by Daniel Jerome Gill. (1:45) NR.
The Rachel Divide
Documentary on self-described "trans racial" activist Rachel Dolezal. Directed by Laura Brownson. NR.
Shock and Awe
Journalists question President George W. Bush's claims surrounding the 2003 invasion of Iraq. With Jessica Biel, Woody Harrelson, Milla Jovovich, Tommy Lee Jones, James Marsden, Rob Reiner, Richard Schiff. Written by Joey Hartstone. Directed by Rob Reiner. (1:30) NR.
Supercon
A former child actor, an animation voice-over actor, a comic book artist and an '80s TV star team for revenge when they get banned from a comics convention. With Ryan Kwanten, Maggie Grace, Clancy Brown, Russell Peters, Mike Epps, Brooks Braselman, John Malkovich. Written by Knutson, Andy Sipes, Dana Snyder. Directed by Knutson. R.
This is Our Land
Populism arises in the north of France when a single, working-class mom is drafted to run for mayor of a town. With Emilie Dequenne, André Dussolier, Guillaume Gouix, Catherine Jacob. Written by Lucas Belvaux and Jérôme Leroy. Directed by Belvaux. In French with English subtitles. (1:54) NR.
Zama
An 18th-century South American-born Spanish military officer submits to a parade of governors as he waits years and years for a letter from the king that would grant him a long-desired transfer. With Daniel Giménez Cacho, Lola Dueñas, Matheus Nachtergaele. Written and directed by Lucretia Martel, based on the novel by Antonio Di Benedetto. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:25) NR.
