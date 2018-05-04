The Moviegoer, May 6-12

Women of a Certain Age Susan Bay Nimoy wrote, directed and stars in Eve, this semi-autobiographical short film (which premiered this year at Sundance) about a recently widowed woman adjusting to life as a single woman after decades of marriage. The Times' Kenneth Turan calls the film "honest and quietly affecting." Nimoy, widow of Leonard Nimoy, and Kirsten Schaffer of Women in Film will discuss the film after the screening. Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 443-7000. May 10, 7:30 p.m. Free. www.hammer.ucla.edu
Let's Scare Jessica to Death Cinematic Void's "New England Nightmares" series kicks off with director John Hancock's 1971 psychological horror film starring Zohra Lampert. Post-breakdown emotionally fragile heroine? Rambling and isolated farmhouse? Mysterious houseguest? Check, check and check. American Cinematheque and Cinematic Void, Spielberg Theatre at the Egyptian, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. May 10, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/
Cuban Double Feature U.S. premieres of two films by the late director Tomás Gutiérrez Alea. A Cuban Fight Against the Demons (1972) is a historical drama about a 17th century uprising against the Spanish colonial government. With The Survivors (1979), a satire about an aristocratic family that holes up in the family palacio, refusing to accept the changes in Castro's post-revolution Cuba. There will be a panel discussion with Cuban actress (and widow of Alea) Mirta Ibarra. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with the Cinemateca de Cuba, Linwood Dunn Theater, 1313 Vine St., Hollywood. May 11, 7 p.m. $3-$5. www.oscars.org/events
The British Raj Between Page and Screen Master Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray's The Chess Players (1977) stars Richard Attenborough as a British general on a secret mission on the cusp of the Indian Rebellion of 1857. With Amjad Khan as the Nawab, and Sanjeev Kumar and Saeed Jaffrey as the titular chess players, noblemen who are pompous in their obliviousness and impotence. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 449-6840. The Chess Players, May 11, 5:30 p.m. The series continues May 18 with Jean Renoir's The River (1951) and May 25 with The Home and the World (1984). Free with museum admission. www.nortonsimon.org
EatSeeHear Director Michel Gondry's dreamy 2004 sci-fi romantic dramedy Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind takes us into a not-too-distant future where the painful memories of love gone awry can be scrubbed by a medical procedure. Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey, in one of his most effective performances, star as the former lovers at the center of the story. The excellent ensemble includes Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Wilkinson. EatSeeHear, Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., Los Angeles. May 12; gates open at 5:30 p.m.; movie at 8:30 p.m. $14-$21; children ages 12 and under, $8. www.eatseehear.com
