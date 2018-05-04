The Moviegoer, May 6-12

The British Raj Between Page and Screen Master Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray's The Chess Players (1977) stars Richard Attenborough as a British general on a secret mission on the cusp of the Indian Rebellion of 1857. With Amjad Khan as the Nawab, and Sanjeev Kumar and Saeed Jaffrey as the titular chess players, noblemen who are pompous in their obliviousness and impotence. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 449-6840. The Chess Players, May 11, 5:30 p.m. The series continues May 18 with Jean Renoir's The River (1951) and May 25 with The Home and the World (1984). Free with museum admission. www.nortonsimon.org