The Moviegoer, May 13-19

Mother's Day Double Feature Not all mothers can be June Cleaver or Carol Brady, as evidenced in this double bill. Grey Gardens, the Maysles brothers' now-legendary 1975 documentary, is a revealing look at the reclusive and eccentric mother and daughter, "Big Edie" and "Little Edie" Bouvier Beale, erstwhile socialites (and relatives of Jacqueline Kennedy) living in squalor in their once-elegant Hamptons mansion. With the 1981 camp classic, Mommie Dearest, based on the memoir of Joan Crawford's eldest daughter, Christina, recounting the screen legend as an alcoholic and abusive mother. The "camp" tag is largely because of Faye Dunaway's memorable portrayal of a wildly over-the-top Joan. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. May 13, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/