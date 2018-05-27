L.A. movie openings, June 1

June 1
Action Point
Johnny Knoxville stars as the proprietor of a safety-challenged theme park threatened by the arrival of a nearby mega-amusement park. With Chris Pontius, Dan Bakkedahl, Matt Schulze, Eleanor Worthington-Cox. Written by John Altschuler & Dave Krinsky; story by Knoxville, Derek Freda, Altschuler, Krinsky, Mike Judge. Directed by Tim Kirkby. (1:25) R.
Adrift
Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin star as a pair of bohemian lovers whose sailing adventure leads into a catastrophic hurricane. Written by Aaron Kandell, Jordan Kandell, David Branson Smith; based on a book by Tami Oldham Ashcraft with Susea McGearhart. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur. PG-13.
All Summers End
A teenager tries to make amends for an innocent prank that had unforeseen repercussions. With Tye Sheridan, Kaitlyn Dever, Pablo Schreiber, Austin Abrams, Annabeth Gish, Ryan Lee, Paula Malcomson, Bill Sage. Written and directed by Kyle Wilamowski. (1:50) NR.
American Animals
Friends attempting a daring art heist doubt their motives. With Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson, Ann Dowd, Udo Kier. Written and directed by Bart Layton. (1:56) R.
Discreet
A man returns home after years of drifting and seeks revenge against his childhood abuser. Written and directed by Travis Mathews (1:21) MR.
Funeral Day
Thinking he's dying, a neurotic young man sets out to make the most of his life. With Tyler Labine, Suzy Nakamura, Jed Rees, Tygh Runyan, Dominic Rains, Kristin Carey. Written by Kris Elgstrand. Directed by Jon Weinberg. (1:19) NR.
Hooked
A gay hustler looks to a closeted married man for help in escaping his life on the street. With Laura Austin, Jay Alan Christianson, Conor Donnally. Written and directed by Max Emerson. NR.
The Misandrists
The revolutionist Female Liberation Army's mission to install a female-led world order is threatened when a member hides an injured man in their basement. With Kita Updike. Written and directed by Bruce LaBruce. (1:31) NR.
Nossa Chape
Documentary about the rebuilding of the Chapecoense soccer team in Brazil after a 2016 airplane crash. Written and directed by Jeff and Michael Zimbalist. (1:01) NYR.
Rodin
Vincent Lindon stars as French sculptor Auguste Rodin during the period he creates his most famous work and carries on a passionate affair and collaboration with the artist Camille Claudel. With Izïa Higelin, Séverine Caneele. Written and directed by Jacques Doillon. In French with English subtitles. (2:00) NR.
Social Animals
Facing the loss of her home and business and enduring a lousy love life, a young woman meets the ideal guy, who turns out to be married. With Noël Wells, Josh Radnor, Aya Cash, Carly Chaikin, Fortune Feimster, Samira Wiley. Written and directed by Theresa Bennett. (1:30) R.
Strangers on the Earth
Documentary follows Cleveland Orchestra cellist Dane Johansen as he follows Europe's pilgrimage trail, the Camino de Santiago, with his instrument on his back, stopping to record Bach's Cello Suites in ancient churches along the way. Directed by Tristan Cook. (1:37) NR.
Upgrade
Paralyzed during a attack in which his wife was killed, a man receives an A.I. implant that offers an experimental cure and allows him to pursue violent revenge. With Logan Marshall Green, Betty Gabriel. Written and directed by Leigh Whannell. (1:35) R.
Who Are We Now
With the help of a public defender, a woman fights to regain custody of her son after 10 years in prison. With Julianne Nicholson, Jimmy Smits, Emma Roberts, Zachary Quinto, Jason Biggs. Directed by Matthew Newton. (1:39) NR.
